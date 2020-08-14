Ex-Eaglets skipper joins TSV Hartberg

Former Golden Eaglets skipper Samson Tijani has joined Austrian Bundesliga outfit TSV Hartberg on loan from Red Bull Salzburg for the 2020-2021 season.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder inked a five-year contract with Red Bull Salzburg in July but will continue his development at Profertil Arena Hartberg outfit.

The Collin Edwin academy product played every minute in Nigeria’s U17 World Cup campaign in Brazil and produced a man-of-the-match performance in their first group outing by scoring a brace in their 4-2 victory against Hungary.

Commenting on his loan move to TSV Hartberg, Tijani told the club’s official website : “I’m very happy to be here. I believe in the team and I hope that I can help the team to become even better. ”

Managing Director and Sports Director Erich Korherr added: “We are delighted to be able to welcome an extraordinary talent like Samson Tijani to Hartberg.

“We look forward to this player. Thanks also to Christoph Freund from FC Red Bull Salzburg for the loan option.

