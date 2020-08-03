Ex-Governor, Uduaghan Refutes Akpabio’s NDDC Contract Claims

Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Ex- Governor of Delta State, has debunked allegations that he was awarded contracts worth N429 million from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement released by his media aide, Monoyo Edon, Uduaghan disclosed that he had never sought for jobs or contracts from the interventionist agency.

It was earlier reported that the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had listed the ex-governor, alongside his predecessor, Chief James Ibori, as among those awarded contracts by the commission in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In the said publication, it was stated that “Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.”

However, describing the publication as “false,” Uduaghan who contested for Delta South Senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged members of the public to “disregard the mischievous publication”.

The statement added that the attention of the minister had been drawn to the error and he is expected to do the needful.

“We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is false. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever.

“It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction,” parts of the statement read.

