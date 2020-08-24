Ex-governors’ forum appoints Ngige as ‘key adviser’

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Executive Committee of the Former Governors’ Forum Advisory Board has appointed Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige as its “Key Adviser”.

The forum conveyed the appointment to the minister through a letter by its Chairman and former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliu and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan.

It said the appointment was “unanimous”.

The forum said the appointment was based on Ngige’s pedigree “not only as a former governor but equally a respected elder statesman with passion for the promotion of the unity of Nigeria”, which it said was a factor of the board’s “key objective”.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by Nwachukwu Obidiwe of the minister’s Media Office, the ex-governors noted that Ngige’s role as an adviser will be invaluable in the development of good qualities among emerging leaders across Nigeria.

“One of the key objectives of the forum is the development of a body of experienced and patriotic Nigerians that provides resource platform for the emergence of selfless leaders who will make appropriate input for the furtherance of peace and prosperity of the nation at all times.

“Former Governors’ Forum has the largest pool of leaders with experience in governance in Africa while its role as its major leadership resource base in Nigeria cannot be over emphasised,” the forum said.