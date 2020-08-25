Ex-Renault Formula One boss Flavio Briatore, 70, is rushed to hospital

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline

Published: 10:34 EDT, 25 August 2020 | Updated: 11:42 EDT, 25 August 2020

Former Formula One team executive Flavio Briatore has been admitted to hospital in Milan with coronavirus.

There has been no official statement from the the San Raffaele hospital but multiple reports in Italy say Briatore’s condition is serious, though he is not in intensive care.

The 70-year-old Briatore had complained over the past month about the Italian government’s decision to close nightclubs again following a number of new virus cases nationwide.

That included Briatore’s Billionaire club in Porto Cervo, which has emerged as a hotspot for Covid-19 with around 60 staff members testing positive.

Flavio Briatore, the former QPR owner and F1 boss, has been rushed to hospital for coronavirus

Briatore was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan and is reportedly in a ‘serious condition’

Briatore’s Billionaire nightclub in Porto Cervo has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot

He took to Facebook earlier this week to share his disappointment at the decision.

Briatore, who has two children, Leni and Falco, wrote: ‘My heart weeps to see an economy slaughtered by people who have never done anything in their lives.’

The 70-year-old has been dating 24-year-old fashion stylist Maria Ludovica Campana and has been pictured on holiday with her in Sardinia in recent weeks.

She is the latest in a long line of famous women Briatore has been linked with, having been engaged to Naomi Campbell, fathering a child with Heidi Klum and being formerly married to Wonderbra model Elisabetta Gregoraci.

The flamboyant Italian played football last week with friends, including Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Briatore was the team principal at F1 teams Benetton and Renault. He left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help teammate Fernando Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

Briatore has been dating 24-year-old fashion stylist Maria Ludovica Campana

Briatore has dated a string of famous women, and fathered a child with Heidi Klum in 2003

He was initially handed a life ban by governing body FIA but he took the matter to a French court and successfully overturned the punishment. However, he said he had no desire to return to a role in F1.

Briatore was also part-owner and chairman of Championship club Queens Park Rangers from 2007-10.

The Italian businessman is also a friend of President Donald Trump, and attended his inauguration.