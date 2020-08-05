Enugu State Police Command has arrested a dismissed soldier and nine others over various criminal activities in the state State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdurahman Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested for murder, conspiracy, armed robbery cultism and other offences within the month of July. He said the dismissed soldier, whose name was given Ifesinachi […]

The post Ex-soldier, nine others arrested for ASP’s murder, armed robbery in Enugu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...