Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested for online fundraising scheme

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former political adviser, Steve Bannon, was on Thursday arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme, authorities said.

Mr Bannon and three others, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, were indicted for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall“.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, the fraudsters raised more than $25 million.

However, they have all been arrested.



“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalising on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars.



“Under the false pretence that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Strauss said.

They had all been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

(dpa/NAN)