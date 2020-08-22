Expect massive return of our bigwigs – APC boasts

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Friday boasted of the success of its ongoing reconciliation efforts, saying its political bigwigs who left would soon return to its fold.

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state disclosed this while inaugurating a reconciliation committee for Ogun and Imo states.

Saturday Vanguard recalls that a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had recently returned to the APC while the Buni-led committee has been able to resolve the lingering crisis in the Cross River State chapter of the party.

He recalled that the caretaker committee had shortly after its inauguration initiated some peace building and reconciliation mechanisms, to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

He said, “I am proud to say that, with the support enjoyed from members of the party, the committee has recorded remarkable head-ways, reclaiming some distinguished and very valuable members with thousands of their supporters back to our fold.

“I am equally fulfilled that our exploits in reconciling our members in Edo and Ondo states has strengthened the party and further expanded our chances with assurances of winning the governorship elections in the two states with land slide victories.

“Let me also add that, the on-going reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress, will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

‘Therefore, it is in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation that the chairmen and members of the Imo and Ogun states reconciliation committees were carefully selected to reconcile aggrieved members and groups within the party”, he stated.

Buni who named his Jigawa counterpart, Alh. Mohammed Abubakar Badaru as Chairman, listed other members of the committee to include Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Gov. Simon Bako Along (Plateau), Gov. Audu Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Gov. Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state.

Vanguard