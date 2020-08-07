Expectant mum, three others shot dead in Bayelsa

From Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Four persons including an expectant mother have been killed in Azikoro village in Yenagoa council area of Bayelsa State.

The incident happened on Wednesday when hoodlums suspected to be cult members attacked a church, Lion of Judah Fire Deliverance Ministry, off Bakery Road, Azikoro.

While the expectant mother and a man were reportedly killed in the church, a couple, Gabriel Ejimofor and his wife, Uchechukwu, were killed in their house.

Read Also: Kidnapper shot dead as Ogun police rescue two women

The assailants also burnt down a house.

A source claimed the incident was a reprisal by suspected cultists due to the alleged burning down of their camps in the bush by security operatives.

Police spokesman Asinim Butswat said two suspects have been arrested.

The spokesman said, “Operatives of Operation Puff Adder had earlier traced the hideouts of cultists in the bush, dislodged them and burnt their camps. It is believed that this is a reprisal by the suspected cultists.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with the police in their investigation.”

Like this: Like Loading...