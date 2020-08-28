Experts call for more action to tackle protein deficiency

By Adekunle Yusuf

TO prevent malnutrition, achieve food security and sustainable development, Nigeria needs to show more seriousness in health and nutrition financing.

This was the consensus of experts at a Protein Challenge webinar, designed to address protein deficiency crisis in the country.

The event, with the theme, ‘The UN Decade of Action on Nutrition – Connecting the Dots for Nigeria,’ was organised as a part of the Nigeria Protein Deficiency Awareness Campaign (Protein Challenge), a media campaign meant to create awareness about Nigeria’s protein deficiency crisis and rally stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the problem.

Presenting an overview of the Sustainable Development Goas 2 in Nigeria, Foyinsola Oyebola, a social development expert with over 25 years’ experience, said the country is facing a nutrition crisis on multiple fronts, especially with rising insecurity, which has worsened food insecurity.

According to her, another problem that has exacerbated the crisis is the low level of awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the SDG 2 (zero hunger and poverty) and poor monitoring and evaluation framework. This, she added, is a challenge that has been made worse by the COVID-19 restrictions, which were put in place to limit the spread of the contagious virus.

If Nigeria is desirous of rising above the crisis, Oyebola believed that efforts were urgently needed to bridge the gap between policy statements and implementation. This should also be accompanied by efforts that can seek to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition as well as promote sustainable agriculture (SDG 2 goals) into the programmes of government at the state and local government levels.

The social development expert insisted that Nigeria needs to address nutritional needs of adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women and older persons as well as double the agricultural productivity and incomes of small-scale food producers if the country aims to achieve international targets on stunting and wasting in children under five by 2025.

”There should be effective coordination of, and collaboration, among stakeholders in the nutrition space, to educate Nigerians on local sources of protein, where to get them and, most importantly, how to prepare them such that the nutritional value is not lost,” Oyebola added.

Another discussant, Collins Akanno, a community nutritionist and founder of Diet 234 (a resource for healthy nutrition and inspiration), said Nigeria need to give individuals adequate health and nutrition education in order for the country to achieve the SDG goals on nutrition. As far as he is concerned, adequate nutrition is not only about availability and affordability of foods, stressing that not all foods are nutritious.

Citing his online survey, which revealed that the majority of Nigerians do not know that proteins can be got from plants, he said it is surprising that many Nigerians don’t know how to organise a healthy eating plate. A healthy eating plate refers to how food portions should be sectioned in a typical meal. The main message of the healthy eating plate is to focus on diet quality. For example, the type of carbohydrate in the diet is often said to be more important, because some sources of carbohydrate—like vegetables (other than potatoes), fruits, whole grains, and beans—are healthier than others.

The National Coordinator, Media Centre Against Child Malnutrition (MeCAM), Nigeria, Remmy Nweke, said Nigeria needs to increase its health budget, placing special emphasis on nutrition.

To achieve result, a portion of the nutrition budget should be channelled towards creating public enlightenment campaigns on nutrition and healthy eating, he said, adding that there was an urgent need to review the school feeding programme, boost small-holder farmers and improve nutritional status of mothers, infants and young children. “I agree that people need to be educated about nutrition; the importance of proteins and the hazards of malnutrition. These campaigns can be taken around the country and translated into various indigenous Nigerian languages, with special attention on women as champions of the cause,” Nweke said.