Experts Explain Secret To Beyonce’s Ageless Beauty

Beyonce is celebrating her 25th year in the music industry since signing her record deal with Destiny’s Child back in 1995.

Despite changing her looks on a regular basis, embracing new hairstyles and dramatic fashion makeovers, the singer looks like she’s barely aged a day.

The pop superstar, 38, has put her ageless beauty down to clean living and drinking lots of water, but a top surgeon has suggested she may have had a little extra help according to reports by The Mirror.

While Beyonce certainly hasn’t gone under the knife for any major surgery, an expert at MYA Cosmetic Surgery suggests she could have achieved her fresh-faced look with some subtle tweaks.

The top surgeon said:

Looking at previous images of Beyonce, I would suggest that she has had some very subtle and natural procedures.It is possible that Beyoncé has had the non-surgical treatment of Dermal fillers to her cheeks often referred to as ‘cheek fillers’. Dermal fillers can be used in this area to re-introduce structure and volume along the cheekbone. For many, fillers are used to plump up skin sections where fullness can be lost through the natural ageing process that both men and women go through. The procedure replaces soft tissue whilst filling in wrinkles/skin folds. I would suggest that Beyoncé has had anti-wrinkle injections, often referred to as Botox, to her forehead and around her eyes. This non-surgical treatment will create a smooth forehead and limit any frown/expression lines. The treatment will normally last three to six months as muscle action gradually returns and the lines and wrinkles begin to reappear. This procedure can give the appearance of smoother skin if the patient is looking to achieve a youthful appearance or it is often used as a preventative measure to slow the process of ageing.

Beyonce has previously insisted she’s never had surgery and puts her youthful looks down to a healthy diet and skincare regime.

In an interview with the Mirror, she said: