Experts have called for review of the Code of Ethics for Nigerian journalists, better management of media firms and stricter barriers to entry as means of curbing Brown Envelope Syndrome (BES) in the twin professions of journalism and Public Relations. Mr Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, chairman of public relations firm C&F Porter Novelli and Dr Marcel Mbamalu, […]

The post Experts suggest review of ethics codes, better management to curb brown envelope appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...