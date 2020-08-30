By Dr. David Oyedepo

Welcome to the concluding part of this teaching! I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. This week, we shall focus on: Exploring the Demands for Financial Dominion!

From Scriptures, we discovered that we are blessed primarily to be a blessing after the order of Abraham. Then, as we become a blessing, blessings will keep multiplying over and again in our lives. As it is written, And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed (Genesis 12:3). Therefore, if we don’t know why we are blessed, we may soon become unblessed (Proverbs 3:10). Also, according to Scriptures, it was clear that Jesus walked practically in financial dominion. He was asked for tax and He said, Notwithstanding, lest we should offend them, go thou to the sea, and cast an hook, and take up the fish that first cometh up; and when thou hast opened his mouth, thou shalt find a piece of money: that take, and give unto them for me and thee (Matthew 17:27). Remember, we live in a Kingdom that is ruled by mysteries. The Bible says, And he said unto them, Unto you it is given to know the mystery of the kingdom of God: but unto them that are without, all these things are done in parables (Mark 4:11). Mysteries are divine secrets embedded in Scriptures and when discovered, they go a long way to reposition us for dominion (Ephesians 3:1-5). Mysteries may not make sense to the natural mind but they confer mastery on the lives of believers. They always appear too simple to be true but in that simplicity lies the power of God and they are often authenticated by testimonies not arguments. Giving is one of the mysteries of the Kingdom. For instance, the Bible says, Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again (Luke 6:38). It is simple, yet its returns cannot be denied.

To Walk in the Realms of Financial Fortune, the Following Demands are Required:

We must have a Grateful Heart: A grateful heart is a requirement for walking in financial dominion. This was illustrated in the life of Jesus when He feed the five thousand men, minus women and children. He engaged the mystery of thanksgiving and there was supernatural multiplication. The Bible records, There is a lad here, which hath five barley loaves, and two small fishes: but what are they among so many? And Jesus took the loaves; and when he had given thanks, he distributed to the disciples, and the disciples to them that were set down; and likewise of the fishes as much as they would. When they were filled, he said unto his disciples, Gather up the fragments that remain, that nothing be lost (John 6:9, 11-12). Thanksgiving is a multiplier of grace. The more thankful we are, the more of the grace of God we enjoy. When something is not sufficient for what is required, we should give thanks (Jeremiah 30:19). Only a joyful heart guarantees harvest from seed sown. Hence, to walk in financial dominion we must rejoice always.

We must give in Love: Giving is the gateway to a world of financial dominion. As it is written, Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again (Luke 6:38). And in response to our giving, the Bible says, And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work (2 Corinthians 9:8). However, we discovered that love is what empowers us to give continuously, tirelessly and sacrificially. For example, the Bible says, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16). Nothing empowers giving like love; on the other hand, it is the giving grace that empowers us to command financial dominion. It is written, But thou shalt remember the Lord thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish His covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day (Deuteronomy 8:18). Thus, while love empowers our giving life, it is our giving that empowers us for wealth which ultimately translates to financial dominion. However, not just love but the love of God burning in our hearts. Remember, it is the love of God that overflows through us to the world around (1Corinthians 2:9; 1 John 3:14-18). Note that every testimony of financial fortune is rooted in the sacrificial giving of men.