Explosion In Niger State Kills two, Injures Others

An explosion involving two tankers at Lambatta local government area of Niger state has claimed the lives of two residents and injured several others.

The accident involving two tankers, a Madza car and 18 seat bus, was said to have occurred at about 3.50 pm on Wednesday around Bonu village along Lambata-Minna road, in Niger State.

A diesel Tanker with number plate GWU154XA and an IVECO tanker with registration number ABE338XA engulfed with fire when they collided with each other.

Eyewitnesses placed the cause of the accident to wrongful overtaking by one of the tankers making the tanker to tumble on the process.

One of the eyewitnesses, who gave his name as Mohammed said that 17 persons, made up of 15 males and two females, were involved in the accident, but that only two persons got burnt in the crash beyond recognition, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Mohammed said the residents around the area had to call the men of the fire service who were able to put off the fire after battling for several hours.

The Niger state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger State is yet to issue any formal statement regarding the crash.

The Spokesman to the Chairman of Gurara Local Government, Halilu Bwaje, confirmed the incident in a statement while describing it as unfortunate and avoidable.

“Those that sustained series of injuries have been taken to the Hospital by the Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps and now they are responding to treatment at the FMC Gawu Babangida,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...