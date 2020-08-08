Explosion kills eight, injures 14 others in Somalia

Our Reporter

An explosion at a military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu has killed at least eight people and injured 14 others, a military official says.

It was not yet clear what caused the blast but witnesses told local media a car loaded with explosives attacked the compound near a stadium.

Radio Dalsan said the explosion could be heard across the city.

Islamist militant group Al-Shabab often carries out bombings targeting security forces and government officials.

Earlier this week two security guards were killed after stopping a suicide bomber from entering a restaurant in the capital.

