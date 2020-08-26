Exposed: National Assembly Wants Budget Increased Even As Nigeria Drift’s Into Recession

Even as there are fears that Nigeria might be slipping into a recession, and the public complaining that the National Assembly’s budget is voluminous, the executive chairman of the Assembly commission has asked that it be increased.

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Ahmed Amshi, on Tuesday, appealed to the federal government to increase the National Assembly’s annual budget, adding that the budgetary allocation of N125 billion is not enough for funding.

Mr Amshi made the call for an increased budgetary allocation when he received a delegation of the Benue State House of Assembly Commission (BSHAC) led by the chairman, Sylvester Atachin.

“The National Assembly’s budget is not enough and we seek an increase to enable us achieve more and ensure stability in the legislative arm of government,” he said.

Mr Amshi’s call comes after civil society groups and others have complained over the huge amount allocated to the legislative arm annually, calling for transparency in the institution’s budget.

The National Assembly has always been discrete with their budget and was only made open in the year 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2020 Budget, marked out N125 billion for the Assembly.

This sum is expected to cover legislative aides, the National Assembly, the Commission, National Assembly Legislative Institute as well as the service-wide vote of the legislature.

The National Assembly had also budgeted N37 billion for the renovation of the complex.

Addressing his guests, Mr Amshi urged State Houses of Assembly Commissions to, as a matter of necessity, separate themselves from the control of the executive in the states.

He said a situation where the executive hires and fires legislative aides is not acceptable because it erodes the principle of separation of powers.

According to Amshi, the parliament everywhere in the world is independent and not under the control of the Executive, even in recruitment and management of its staff and that the same should apply in the state assemblies.

Like this: Like Loading...