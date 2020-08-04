Extremely Graphic: How Two FAAN Staff Were Crushed To Death After 20ft Container Fell On Their Vehicle, Family Demands Justice

On the 27th of July, the news of the death Chima Nnaekpe 29 and Chidinma Ajoku 27 sent shivers through the bodies of many.

The duo died when a 20ft container fell on a bus they boarded in Lagos

Chidinma and China both worked in the Commercial Department, Hajj & Cargo Terminal, at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

They were on their way home from work when a truck, with number plate, SGM 715 XA, loaded with a 20ft container, fell on a commercial bus they were in at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) described the accident as ‘an avoidable accident’ because it was the reckless driving of the truck driver that led to its attached 20ft container falling on a commercial bus.

It happened that truck fell on the commercial bus while discharging passengers at Ilasamaja bus-stop, leading to the death of two, while three others sustained injuries.

LASEMA Spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said six passengers were rescued and given medical attention, while two died on the spot.

“The accident occurred due to collision of a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA loaded with a 20ft container when it rammed into a commercial bus stationed at Ilasamaja bus stop under the bridge while it was discharging some of its passengers,” he said.

According to LASEMA, information gathered by LRT on arrival at the scene of the incident said that “insistence on right of way by the driver of the truck laden with another one, led to the unfortunate incident, where the said truck with registration number SGM 715 XA, rammed into the commercial bus.

The LASEMA spokesperson revealed that the case was handed over to the Illasa police division, while the rescued passengers were transported to Isolo General Hospital by officers from the division.

Meanwhile, Chineze Ajoku, the mother of the deceased female passenger, Chidinma Ajoku, has called on the government and the Lagos State Police Command to get her daughter justice by arresting the truck driver.

“That Sunday, I waited and waited the whole night up till 2 a.m. waiting for her to come back from work. I was calling her aunty where she was staying in Surulere.”

“Both of us did not sleep till it was 6 a.m. when a colleague called and told me that she was involved in an accident and they are at Isolo General Hospital,” she said.

Mrs Ajoku said when they got to the hospital, her daughter was not among the patients taken to Isolo “but they were referred to Yaba General Hospital where her daughter and her colleague were found at the morgue.”

She described her daughter as a young girl with a promising future who, however, died as a result of reckless driving by the truck driver.

“This is getting too much, these containers keep on killing people and nobody talks.”

“Everybody in this Lagos, whether you have a car or enter a bus or drive your own car, all of us, our lives are in danger. Because we encounter all these containers every day and they are very reckless.”

She added that the police have neither traced nor arrested the truck driver.

Like this: Like Loading...