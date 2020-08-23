Ezinne Dora Kayode: I won’t push my boys to play football

By Taiwo Alimi

Theirs is a story that will make Nollywood green with envy; a tale of struggle and success, love and devotion, and commitment to watch their back in time of trouble. Ezinne Dora Kayode is the wife of charismatic Nigeria international and Gaziantep of Turkish Super League striker Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode (LK 8) and the first Nigerian WAGS (Wife and girlfriends of professional athletes) to manage the career of her footballer husband.

A lawyer and sports lover, Ezinne, who hails from Abia state, met and got married to her husband in 2012 and 2015 respectively. When she met the striker, one of the few Nigerian players to have played in all national teams levels, (U17 to Super Eagles), he was struggling in the middle of a slavery contract and ravenous agents. Kayode was tied up with a West African team that loaned him to a Swiss Sports club only to land him back in the Nigerian league due to the manipulation of his agent. In a bold move, Ezinne advised him to terminate all former contracts, sack all his agents and begin from the scratch. She scouted for credible agents and guided him back to Europe. A now fulfilled Kayode said the decision to hand over his career to his lover, wife and mother of children is the best he had taken.

While fate smiled on Kayode at the national teams as he moved from the U17 to U 21 and U23 to the Super Eagles, he did not have much success at club football until his wife took over his transfer business as agent and manager.

Calm and gently spoken, Ezinne picks her words slowly with an ambience of a confident woman at peace with herself and her home. She reflects on the beginning of their love affair and the turning point from lover to wife and manager; a mutually benefitting union for both of them.

She said of their first meeting. “We met in Lagos and it started from there. We became friends and by 2015 we were married. He’s a passionate and very loving person. I’m from Abia State. I am an easy going Igbo woman who got married to a Yoruba man.”

So how did an Igbo woman capture the heart of a Yoruba footballer? She answered. “I did not do anything to him. Most of my friends and cousins married Yoruba men. So the question is what did Yoruba men see in Igbo women? And the thing is Yoruba men like Igbo women. The family may not like it because of difference in culture and ethic group, but I feel that there is a connection between Yoruba men and Igbo women.

“We are compatible because what he loves, I love too. I love football and everything was just perfect for us because he is a football player. I just love the game and I have my favourite teams in Europe. In the English Premier League, my team is Manchester United, in La liga, Real Madrid, In Serie A, Juventus because C-Ronaldo is there and In France, PSG. In Bundesliga I love Bayern Munich; and by the way, I like Dortmund too. I’ve come to love it more because my husband is a fantastic player. I love watching him play on TV and scoring goals. It gives me so much joy. ”

Recalling the events leading to the sack of Kayode’s former agents and taking over as manager/agent, Ezinne said; “At the beginning when I met him he was really rough and he was going through a lot. He had a lot of agents and some of the contracts he entered were slavery agreement. He told me the story and I understood what he was going through. This is because I studied law and can interpret the contracts. So, I decided to come in. I told him that he has to start all over by terminating all his contracts and agents. It was the only way to move on. He was in a difficult situation that made him sad. I felt his grief and decided to come in.

“Thereafter I gave a couple of people the opportunity to manage him, but most of them did not come through. They were just interested in the money aspect of any contract. They were not thinking of the player’s needs. At a point I felt that I needed to do things myself because if I allow this to go on, it is going to affect him psychologically. So I took over and told him, nobody is going to manage you but I will do it myself. Even if we are going to have people helping us I would be there to oversee things.

“Then, I took it further by going for training to become an FA licensed agent. I want to understand his own point of view as his manager. I’m his wife and it’s going to be a lot easier to get his feeling out. He’s more open to me and I understood everything about him; on the pitch, with the club and every other thing that would make feel at ease and for par ties, player and club to be happy at the end.”

Ezinne said her law background helped her. “First, you have to know your rights. Most of the players, I’m sorry to say this, are not enlightened. They need people that can tell them the truth and educate them about their rights. At times, agents and clubs like to overshadow and confuse them to do things they don’t want to do. As a lawyer I decided to study the rule of football and combine it with fundamental human rights to ensure that my client gets the better of any contract. That kept my husband on track and happy.”

When Kayode couldn’t get enough playtimes at FC Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine, she engineered him to seek fresh challenge in Turkey.

“I have a team-people that works with me, people that works for us. We have Mr. Segun and Mr. Drew. We work together and we are able to find good result at the end of the day. We decided to let it happen in Turkey since he’s not getting regular football in Shaktar. We wanted the world to know that when he’s on the pitch, that they know and understand the name Kayode.

The mother of three wonderful boys-Jason, Jayden and Jamin, said her husband’s career has blossomed since she became his manager.

“We are fulfilled. Larry has made name in the football industry. He may not be so big but you are not going to miss his name both at the U17, U21, U23 and the Super Eagles, even though he has not been given adequate chance to showcase himself in the senior national team. At Austria Wien, he was top scorer in the 2016-7 season with 17 goals in 33 games. I could remember that he was man of the match in the U20 Nations Cup match against Mali. He’s making progress in the game. Last season he finished well- his first season in the Turkish Super League. He scored 10 goals and seven assists. That was a fantastic season for him.”

She is of the opinion that Kayode has done enough to get Super Eagles invitation again.

“When it comes to Super Eagles, I don’t really want to talk much about it. One has to be in a state where people can see you and appreciate your work. You cannot compel people to do what they don’t want to do. Maybe there is a way we are seeing it and there is a way they are viewing the same thing. I just want my husband to enjoy his football. This is all that matters. Keep enjoying what you do, keep enjoying yourself, keep proving yourself.

“On current form, my husband deserves a call up to the Super Eagles. And I’m not speaking as a wife, not out of sentiment. He’s a fantastic player and doing well now. But like I said you cannot compel people to do what they don’t want to do. If Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode is destined to play again in Super Eagles, God will make it happen. Aside from managing her husband, she is also the family prayer warrior and home maker.

“Before he steps on the pitch for any match, we speak and pray together. It has been our tradition. So, before any game, he calls and we pray together and the kids wish him good luck. Wherever he is, wherever I am we must pray together. It is a tradition. He must call and we must pray together.

“It is not easy to be a mother, wife, a girlfriend-you have to act like a girlfriend to your husband. It is not easy. It is not easy to combine all these together. I just get my grooves on and my mum is there to help with the kids. I just arrange myself properly so that I don’t get choked up. It’s not easy but I’m pulling through.”

As for their boys, she would not put them under pressure to take after their footballer father.

“I wouldn’t want to influence that. I don’t want to compel any of my kids to do what they don’t want to do. They need to find their passion- what they want to do. Whenever they find that passion-that is what they want to do in the future, what they want to become, then I will give them my full support.”

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL

I have so much confidence in myself. I believe so much in myself. I have a way I approach life and its working for me. Honestly, it’s working for me. I don’t talk much but I’m a fun person. I love to weigh things before I react. For me, it’s all about positive vibes all the way. I love people with positive vibes around me. I’m a bit calm though I can react in a certain type of way. I do get angry and I forgive easily. Sao, I approach life in a clearer way. I’m an honest person. When I tell you this is it that’s the way it is.

_______________________________

As a football player what matters is the consistency and regular playing. It doesn’t matter if it is a transfer or loan deal. Keep playing. Keep beiang on the pitch. Keep telling the world who you are. Anywhere you find yourself as far as you are playing regularly, keep playing and showcasing yourself and everything fall into place.

_______________________________

As my husband’s manager, he knows I’ve got his back and cannot go wrong when it comes to him. And ever since I took over managing him, it’s been perfect. He’s my boss, he tells me what to do and I do it. He tells me how he faeels and I act. This is the difference between agent and their players. He’s my boss, he’s my husband so he tells me what to do and I do it. Then I advise him as a wife. He’s happy and I’m glad he’s happy and he’s giving all his best. That is our job; to keep him playing regularly and scoring goals.