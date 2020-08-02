Daily News

FAAN hikes toll by 300%, pays half salary

By
0
Post Views: Visits 29

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has hiked the toll rate of pre-paid users accessing the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, by 300 per cent. The one-off yearly renewal that erstwhile cost N10, 000 per private vehicle, now costs N40, 000.    Meanwhile, the authority has paid workers on grade level eight and […]

The post FAAN hikes toll by 300%, pays half salary appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post FAAN hikes toll by 300%, pays half salary appeared first on Breaking News.

Nigeria: Exporting electricity amid stark darkness

Previous article

BBNaija latest: Nigerians line up 2 housemates for possible Sunday eviction (Video)

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News