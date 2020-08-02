FAAN hikes toll by 300%, pays half salary

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has hiked the toll rate of pre-paid users accessing the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, by 300 per cent. The one-off yearly renewal that erstwhile cost N10, 000 per private vehicle, now costs N40, 000. Meanwhile, the authority has paid workers on grade level eight and […]

