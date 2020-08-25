Facebook to Challenge Thailand’s Order to Block Website Focused on Monarchy

SINGAPORE—Facebook Inc. said it is preparing to legally challenge Thailand’s government in connection with orders to block access to a group on the website focused on the Thai monarchy, a politically sensitive subject in the country.

The private Facebook group, called the Royalist Marketplace, was created in April and quickly became a forum to debate and scrutinize the powerful royal family’s role in politics. It amassed a million members at a time when a youthful new movement is demanding greater accountability from the monarchy.

…