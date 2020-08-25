World News

Facebook to Challenge Thailand’s Order to Block Website Focused on Monarchy

SINGAPORE—Facebook Inc. said it is preparing to legally challenge Thailand’s government in connection with orders to block access to a group on the website focused on the Thai monarchy, a politically sensitive subject in the country.

The private Facebook group, called the Royalist Marketplace, was created in April and quickly became a forum to debate and scrutinize the powerful royal family’s role in politics. It amassed a million members at a time when a youthful new movement is demanding greater accountability from the monarchy.

