 Fake pastor arrested for defiling two sisters in Ogun

Men of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police arrested Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotolwa, founder and General Overseer of the Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta for allegedly defiling and impregnating two underage sisters (names withheld).

The suspect, according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims, who reported at Lafenwa Police Station that she fell sick sometimes in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.

She stated further that “the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.”

She said: “Since then, the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16 and 13 years of age unknown to her.

“The pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic.

“Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2 million naira cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing.”

Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa Division, CSP Muraina Ayilara led his men to the church but the place has been deserted.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Asjogun, then directed that the suspect be hunted for and brought to book.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on the 6th of August 2020 at about 5 am.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of most of the allegations levelled against him and that it was the reason why he ran away when he heard that police are looking for him.”

Items recovered from his home included assorted dangerous charms.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the suspect to be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also warned those hiding under the umbrella of religion to perpetrate evils to desist from it or meet their waterloo.

The CP appealed to members of the public to beware of those wolves in sheepskin masquerading as men of God as they were out to milk them dry before destroying their lives.

