Fake soldier nabbed in Akwa Ibom over alleged armed robbery

Nemesis has caught up with a fake soldier, John Lucas, with the rank of a Lance corporal, who specializes in snatching vehicles at gunpoint as Always Ibom State Police Command arrested him in Uyo.

Lucas who hails from Bauchi State, was among 48 other suspects paraded by the Police alleged to have been involved in armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, and sexual assault, among other offenses.

Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi said Lucas who has confessed to the crime was arrested following a credible intelligence after snatching a Toyota Corolla car 2008 model with registration number KWL 837 AX from a lady along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt, River State capital.

He stated that the said stolen car has been recovered and other exhibits including a complete set of Army camouflage with a pair of boots, adding that the suspect confessed snatching the car at gunpoint.

He said Lucas along with other suspects would soon be arranged in court after investigations have been concluded on their various crimes.

Among other suspects paraded by the Police were a 51-year-old pastor and founder of a new generation church, Mfon Etukudoh who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old minor, he reportedly “waylaid and dragged into his bedroom in the church premises”

Imohimi also disclosed the arrest of 14 suspected cultists in the Obio Idang community in Oruk Anam local government area for unleashing a reign of terror in their community, killing one Ufot Benson, a member of a rival gang, whose body was recovered by the Police.

According to him, the Police discovered an Indian hemp farm in the same compound with the deceased cultist was murdered in cold blood.

The Police Commissioner maintained that the Police were determined to sustain the fight against cultism and other violent crimes in the state and called on the people to avail them with useful information.

He said, “The command is poised to sustain the tempo in the fight against crimes and criminality in order to provide adequate security for the lives and property of the people of the state.

“We use this opportunity to state that the fight against cultism is not for the Police alone. You are aware that the governor proscribed these cult groups and it’s the responsibility of the village heads, religious leaders, and others to relate information to the Police. We advise that they should not take the peace being enjoyed in the state for granted.”

