Falana seeks release of drug offenders pardoned in Thailand, languishing in Nigerian prison

A senior lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has written the interior ministry over the release of six Nigerian inmates pardoned in Thailand but still held in Kirikiri Maximum Prison, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES in February reported that eight inmates repatriated from Thailand to complete their prison terms at home are still being held in the facility, over a year beyond their release dates.

The inmates include Wasiu Amusan, Napoleon Mba, Obi Titus, Gloria Ogbonna, Henry Azukaeme, Okpala Chukwubike, Kennedy Tanya and Yakubu Yauza.

Documents obtained showed that not less than six of them, who were imprisoned for drug-related offences, were granted royal pardon and their sentences commuted by the Thai monarch, Maha Vajiralongkorn, to one-sixth of their original sentence.

They are thus supposed to have been released.

Their continued incarceration is allegedly due to the failure of consular officials at the Nigerian Embassy in Thailand to transmit their warrants of release.

Going by the controversial prisoner transfer treaty between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Thailand and the royal pardon by the Thai King, these individuals should have been released by 2019.

According to the treaty, though inmates are transferred to their home country to serve out their sentence, they are still under the “exclusive jurisdiction” of the transferring country.

Article 5 (1) of the treaty that deals with the retention of jurisdiction states that “the transferring state shall retain exclusive jurisdiction regarding the judgements of its court, the sentences imposed by them and any procedures for revision, modification and cancellation of those judgements and sentences.”

Having observed the breach of diplomatic relations, PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, its spokesperson stated that the ministry has nothing to contribute on the matter, insisting that it is the responsibility of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

When reached, the spokesperson of the NCS, Augustine Njoku, who confirmed that the inmates were indeed repatriated from Thailand, said they were not due for freedom.

The Letter

Mr Falana, in a letter addressed to Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of Interior, demanded that six of the convicts be released immediately.