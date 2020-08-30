Family announces passage of Igala monarch 

Prince Ocholi Idakwo, son of late Attah Igala, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ame-Oboni, has officially announced the transition of the monarch.

In a statement signed by Dr. Gabriel Ottah, yesterday, the monarch joined his ancestors on August 27, 2020.

Prince Ocholi described his father as a man of action, who was passionate about upholding the rich culture of Igala.

Meanwhile, sympathisers have begun to troop into the palace to register their condolences. Recalled that the late Attah Igala, who was also the President, Kogi State council of chiefs died in an Abuja Hospital, after a pile operation.

