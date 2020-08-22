Fan captures daredevil motorbiker’s death-defying ramp launch

Tom Cruise’s new Mission:Impossible blockbuster is back on track with new fan footage showing filming of one of the daring stunts.

The video, captured by an onlooker, shows an actor riding a motorbike off a huge ramp.

And the rider could be Cruise, who is famous for performing his own stunts.

The 58-year-old plays special agent Ethan Hunt in the stunt-tastic Mission:Impossible franchise.

A fan shared footage showing a daring stunt in the seventh instalment of Mission:Impossible in Wallington, Oxfordshire

Pictured: Tom Cruise on a motorbike during 2015’s Mission:Impossible Rogue Nation which was the third-highest-grossing film starring Cruise

Famous for defying death: How Tom Cruise has insisted on always doing his own stunts Tom Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts and even broke his ankle while filming once. He had to get special clearance from the U.S. Navy to perform a few particular scenes in Top Gun: Maverick. Recently he threw himself out of a helicopter 10,000ft over the over the Oxfordshire countryside for the latest Mission:Impossible. He has scaled the Burj Khalifa In Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, hung out of a plane taking off for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, dived into an underwater vault for the same film, did a a HALO jump for Fallout and much more. The actor has said he enjoys the risk and adrenaline that comes with doing his own stunts.

And the seventh instalment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has been filming for the past month near Wallington, Oxfordshire.

The £2 million set has been plunged into chaos when a motorbike exploded on set.

Cruise was said to be furious at that disaster – which had turned the shoot into Mission Impossible.

However new footage from a fan close to the set on Saturday shows filming is back up and running.

The video shows a motorbike rider – which could be Cruise – speeding down a ramp.

They are flanked by two drones filming the daring stunt.

The rider flies off the ramp into the air, and is detached from the bike which flies to the ground.

The actor is then lowered to the earth with a cable into a chalk pit full of cushions.

The film crew had put in temporary traffic lights nearby to stop drivers rubbernecking the stunts.

However the dedicated fan managed to capture the thrilling shot by cycling down a bridleway.

He said: ‘It seemed like nothing was happening, there was complete silence.

‘Then we heard the motorbike revving, and the adrenaline started pumping.

‘We were so close we heard them say: ‘Three, two, one, action.’

‘It was a fantastic experience seeing it live, I can’t wait to see what it looks like in the film.

The video, captured by an onlooker, shows an actor, that could be Tom Cruise, riding a motorbike off a huge ramp

The fan who filmed the shot cycled down a bridleway to avoid the temporary traffic lights installed by the film crew to stop drivers rubbernecking the stunts

‘They’ve been there for about a month.

‘It’s well known that they are filming Mission:Impossible 7 there.

‘They built it for two weeks, and were due to start shooting, but had to rebuild part of the ramp.

‘I love the Mission:Impossible films, they are fantastic.’

The crew had taken over an abandoned RAF air base in Oxfordshire to film scenes.

They had originally intended to film in Venice, but had to leave Italy due to the coronavirus.

The crew and actors – including Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames – have been placed in a biosecure bubble to shoot a lot of scenes quickly.

Cruise regularly visits the UK to film scenes for the Mission:Impossible franchise.

The fourth film Mission:Impossible Rogue Nation was partly shot at RAF Wittering, near Stamford, Lincs, and by Southampton Water, Hants.

In the previous instalment Mission:Impossible Fallout, Cruise was shot sprinting across Blackfriars Bridge in London.