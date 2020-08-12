Fani-Kayode Warns PDP, Threathens Defection

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, has threatened to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, if the PDP National Working Committee takes the party structures in Cross River State away from Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross Rivers state, and hand them over to another person.

Fani-Kayode in a statement on Wednesday morning warned that if the PDP structures are taken away from Governor Ayade and the Cross River Governor leaves PDP, many of them, including him, will Leave.

The PDP chieftain wrote: “It would be a big mistake for the National Working Committee of the PDP to take the party structures in his state away from Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross Rivers state, and hand them over to anyone else. If this is done and Ayaade leaves the party be rest assured that many of us will leave with him.

“You cannot and must not undermine a sitting Governor or attempt to humiliate him in his own state and before his people. Some of those that are advocating and behind this nonsense would never allow it to happen in their own states. A word is enough for the wise.

“No-one, no matter how big or powerful, should think that they own the PDP. If there is any attempt to undermine Ayade it will spark off a crisis in the party that will split it right down the middle and the consequences will not be limited to Cross Rivers state.”

