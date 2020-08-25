Fans thrilled over Quadri’s arrival at TTC

By Olalekan Okusan

German Bundesliga team TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell over the weekend officially unveiled Nigeria international table tennis player Aruna Quadri to the German fans.

The rousing reception accorded to Quadri confirmed the eagerness of the Germans to have the Nigerian in its fold ahead of the new season.

The team which finished tenth last season and narrowly escaped relegation but there is some excitement over the arrival of Quadri with the hope of making it to the play-off spots in the new season.

“I think we are very dangerous and have a lot of potential to play forward,” explained TTC veteran Ruwen Filus who has played in Maberzell for eight years. “I think we have the possibility of scratching the play-offs.”

Quadri is considered as one of the respected stars in the world and Claus-Dieter Schad, Vice President of the TTC described their acquisition of the Nigerian as the ‘ most spectacular transfer coup of the Bundesliga season’.

“With our new signing Quadri Aruna we have a new number one who is a bit stronger than Tomislav Pucar,” explains Schad.

The Nigerian is said to have “dynamite in his arms”, according to Schad: “It’s a wonderful combination of super talents and sporting routine together with international experience.

Quadri will be leading the team away Bad Königshofen on September 6, while the first home game for TTC is against Werder Bremen on September 27.

For their home games, the TTC announced that 180 spectators will be allowed into the hall – who can look forward to an improved Maberzeller team.