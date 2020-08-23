Farmers elect new president

By Frank Ikefan, Abuja

The National Apex of Nigerian Farmers’ Cooperative Society (NANFACOS) will elect new national president next month.

The association said it has been given the go-ahead by the Department of Cooperative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to conduct its national general election.

The acting National President of NANFACOS, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma, stated these in a statement after a meeting of the association in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

According to him, members of NANFACOS from Niger, Abia and Kwara are eligible to contest for the position of National President.

“The first national election of NANFACOS will hold on the 17th of September 2020, in Abuja. The chairman of the electioneering committee Mallam Ibrahim Dankuwa has given a deadline for the contestants to sought and round up with their campaigns,” the statement said.