As part of effort to ensure farmers are adequately provided with farm inputs for the 2020 farming season, the federal government has distributed 20,000 cocoa seedlings, over 5,000 oil palm sprouted nuts and 1,500 kg cashew seeds to farmers in Imo state. In addition, yam farmers through their national association and other cooperative groups will […]

The post Farmers gets 20,000 cocoa seedlings, others for 2020 Farming season appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...