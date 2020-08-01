Fasanmi was a true patriot, says Ngige

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Labour and Employment Minister, Sen Chris Ngige on Friday described late Pa Ayo Fasanmi as a nationalist and a true patriot.

The minister also described the passing of Pa Fasanmi as the fall of a “big Iroko tree in Yoruba land and the exit of a nationalist and patriot from Nigeria’s political firmament.”

Ngige’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Media office on Friday in Abuja.

The minister recalled his first meeting with the then UPN Senator in the National Assembly Clinics 1004 Victoria Island where he (Ngige) served as an NYSC doctor in 1980.

According to the statement, the minister said he never knew late Fasanmi was a Pharmacist, saying “after the consultation he wanted to know the contents of some of the drugs, pharmacokinetics and possible side effects.”

The minister added: “After that discussion he discovered that the senator usually would ring him up to book appointment to see him irrespective of the fact that he was a very young Doctor.

“Pa Fasanmi was soft spoken, not boisterous like many UPN Senator but was a goalscorer. No wonder he managed Afenifere dexteriosly.

“He was an unrepentant Awoist and loved his people greatly.”

The minister, in the statement, also commiserated with the Momah clan and the government and people of Anambra State on the death of Former Minister of Science and Technology in the Babangida Military Regime, Major General Sam Momah.

Ngige expressed sadness at the demise of the man he described as a suave military officer, scientist and educationist.

“The General will be remembered as one of the very few Ibo men who saw tommorow and joined us in the crusade to make the Buhari Presidency a reality especially in 2015 when it was a taboo for any Iboman to support Gen Buhari against their ‘brother’ Azikiwe Ebele Jonathan.

“He said he knows Gen. Buhari as a man who will give Nigeria infrastructure. Late Dr Dozie Ikedife from same Nnewi was another ‘unrepentant believer.’

“Retiring from the Army, Sam Momah also distinguished himself as an author and astute businessman with his flourishing Hotel chain and other ventures in Real Estate.

“This is the time Nigeria needs nationalists like him who have built bridges of friendship across all the divides as the country approaches 2023.

“May the good Lord grant the soul of these two Patriots everlasting and peaceful rest,” Ngige said.

