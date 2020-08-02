Fasanmi’s burial holds August 4

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The burial of late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, has been fixed for August 4 at St John Cathedral, Iye-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The Osun State government has set up a committee for the burial rites of the late Senator who died on Wednesday in Osogbo capital of Osun. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode on Saturday night said the committee will be chaired by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Akinola who will liaise with the family of the late elder statesman on burial proceedings.

She said, “The committee is headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Diji Akinola. Other members of the committee are; Mr Bola Oyebamiji, HC Finance, Dr. ‘Siji Olamiju, SA Public Health, Mr Niyi Idowu, SA, General Administration, Governor’s Office, Mrs Funke Egbemode, HC Information, Mr Ismail Omipidan, CPS, Mr Dauda Ismaila, Chief Security Officer, Mr Diran Fasesin, Coordinating Director, General Services and Mrs Tolu Lagbenro, SSA Programmes. The funeral rites will begin with a commendation service on Monday, August 3, 2020, at All Saints Cathedral Church, Balogun Agoro, Osogbo.”

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi also confirmed the burial date.The governor made the disclosure in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Saturday when he came to commiserate with the family of late Pa Fasanmi. Fayemi was represented by the Chairman of Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission and a leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Samuel Abejide.

He described Pa Fasanmi as an asset to Nigeria’s democracy, saying, “Papa Fasanmi lived a fulfilled life of honesty and sincerity that should be emulated by the oncoming generation. Papa will always be adored by most of us. He was an asset in every ramification of his life. He is an epitome of honesty, integrity and sincerity. Above all, he is a man who is courageous in all phases of his life. I am here to condole with the family of Pa Fasanmi on behalf of the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi,” Abejide said.

He said burying the late Fasanmi in Ekiti State is an honour for the state government. However, he lamented that the current COVID-19 would be a very big hindrance to the state in giving him a befitting burial. He noted that Pa Fasanmi’s burial should be showcased to the world because of his contribution to the country. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state will still do his burial within the confinement of COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines, he added.

“As our father, his burial in Ekiti State is his homecoming for us in Ekiti. Ekiti as a state would have showcased the burial and would have loved to give him a befitting burial arrangement but for the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, we will still do the burial within the confinement of the law,” Abejide said.

Like this: Like Loading...