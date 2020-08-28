Fatal Police Shooting of South African Teen Sparks Protests

JOHANNESBURG—The fatal police shooting of a South African teenager has sparked protests and demands for changes to how law enforcement operates in the country, which has among the highest levels of violent crime in the world and a large number of killings by police each year.

Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with Down syndrome, was shot close to his home in a Johannesburg township Wednesday evening on his return from a nearby store, his mother and community members told South African media.

One of Nathaniel’s friends, who said she was with him at the time of the shooting, told broadcaster ENCA that officers in a police van shouted at the boy. Nathaniel, appearing excited, then shouted back and approached the van, the friend said.

Moments later, she said, she heard gunshots and saw an officer drag the teen from under a truck, kick him and throw him into the back of the police van. Nathaniel was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The graphic descriptions of the shooting have seized the attention of many in a country that has become accustomed to high levels of violence, including by police.