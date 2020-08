A 45-year-old father of three, Emmanuel Eze, has committed suicide at his Umudiaka home in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State. The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, stated that officers from the Nsukka Urban Police Division had been dispatched to the scene and were currently handling […]

The post Father of three commits suicide in Enugu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...