Fayemi recovers from coronavirus, tests negative

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

EKITI State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has recovered from coronavirus after the test conducted on him returned negative for the virus.

Fayemi, who had spent 11 days in self- isolation, announced his recovery yesterday via his verified Twitter handle@Kfayemi.

The governor had last week confirmed on his Twitter handle that the result of his Covid-19 test turned out positive.

The governor had, thereafter, gone into isolation with some of his aides who later confirmed positive taking similar steps.

Fayemi tweeted: “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD-19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic”, he tweeted.

