Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Sunday said he has recovered and tested negative for the coronavirus “Back to the grind. Second test negative. I’m now definitely free of COVID-19. Thanks to all for your support,” Fayemi tweeted. In July, Fayemi joined a growing list of state governors and other high profile Nigerians who tested […]

