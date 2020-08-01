Fayemi recovers from COVID-19

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has recovered from COVID-19, 11 days after testing positive for the infection.

The governor announced his recovery Saturday morning via his official twitter handle @kfayemi after testing negative.

The tweet reads: “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID-19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team, and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.”

Recall that the governor announced on July 22 that he contracted the novel coronavirus infection.

However, after a few days, the infection hit some members of his cabinet as commissioners and other aides tested positive.

The affected persons include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, who announced his status Sunday evening, while others remain unnamed.

Speaking during the COVID-19 Task Force media briefing in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade confirmed that the Attorney General and some unnamed members of the cabinet had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ekiti.

Dr. Yaya-Kolade, revealed that as a physician it was against the ethics of the profession to disclose the identity of COVID-19 patients but said, “those who tested positive have the liberty to announce it on their own.”

“As you are aware that the commissioner for justice announced his status on twitter and I can tell you that there are other members of the cabinet that are also positive but I must say that they are at liberty to disclose or keep to themselves for the obvious reasons”

