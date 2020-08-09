Daily News

Fayose blasts Obasanjo over comments about Buruji

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo for his comment about late Buruji Kashamu. Kashamu, a former Ogun senator and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, died on Saturday after battling with COVID-19 for more than two weeks at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos Obasanjo, in his condolence message […]

