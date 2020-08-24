FBI suspect defrauds man of N13m, EFCC tells Court

By Adebisi Onanuga

An Investigative Officer with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court how a suspect on wanted list of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Raji Rilwan Akinola allegedly defrauded one Mr. Babatunde Sunday Adeyemi of the sum of N13, 269, 804 million.

Akinola is facing a two count charge bordering on stealing before Justice Mojisola Dada.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At resumed proceedings Monday, the EFCC investigator, Adze Adams, while being led-in-evidence by the prosecutor, Mrs. Fadeke Giwa, told the court that the Commission received a petition from the (FBI) which led to the arrest of the defendant and thereafter commence investigation into the allegations.

Adams told the court that their investigation revealed that the defendant carried out the fraudulent act through his account domiciled in a new generation bank.

Read Also: UNIPORT disowns four arrested by EFCC for internet fraud

The investigator further told the court that the defendant transferred a sum of N5 million to his Polaris and Zenith banks’ accounts.

Adams said the defendant’s Zenith Bank account was not linked with his BVN.

She said the development was strange to the commission on how the defendant did it.

At the end of defendant’s evidence, the prosecutor, Mrs. Giwa, tendered the FBI’s Petition against the defendant, his banks’ statement of accounts, which were admitted and marked as exhibit P1 to P6.

Justice Dada granted his request and adjourned further hearing in the matter till October 28 to enable defence cross examined the witness.

Akinola was first arraigned before the court early this year.

The offences according to the prosecution, contravened Section 411 and 328(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable under section 287 of the same law.