FCCPC Seals Apple and Pears Store for Selling Unsafe Products

PRESS RELEASE:

FCCPC SEALS APPLES AND PEARS BUSINESS LOCATION FOR EXPIRED/EXPIRING INVENTORIES AND UNSAFE FOOD/PRODUCT HANDLING

Pursuant to Sections 17(g), (m), (s), (t), (x); 123(1)(c); 131 of the

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA)

Thursday, August 13, 2020: On Tuesday August 11, 2020, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) became aware of representations appearing to show that a consumer, (and presumably others) purchased Laziz vegetable oil in sachets produced by Apple & Pears Ltd from their retail/storage location in Abuja. The representation suggested that the food products purchased were expired, even at the time of purchase.

Upon further investigation and reconnaissance, the Commission discovered the company’s primary facility on the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way. Although locked, innocuous and without signage, the Commission also identified the specific location in Abuja where the company had stored its products.

Having sufficient initial evidence to proceed on enforcement, the Commission conducted investigations at both the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and Abuja locations. The Commission discovered unreasonably large and inexplicable inventories of Laziz salad cream, Laziz mayonnaise, Laziz vegetable oil in sachets, and Laziz Thousand Island salad cream. In addition, the Commission uncovered what appears to be unapproved and unsafe production, decanting, or repackaging of vegetable oil at the Abuja location.

The location in Abuja is currently under seal by the Commission, and will remain so until the Commission and NAFDAC have confiscated the expired or unwholesome products, and are otherwise satisfied that Apples and Pears can, and will operate safely and legally.

The Commission commends the patriotism of those who bring these pieces of information to the Commission’s attention and encourages consumers to exercise their prerogatives and discretion to notify the Commission of conduct that is considered unsafe, illegal, or unsatisfactory.

If you see something, say something. Our public access channels are at the bottom of this Release.

Babatunde Irukera

Chief Executive Officer

