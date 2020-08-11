FCT Fire Service saves property worth ₦2.35bn in 7 months ― Director

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Fire Service said it saved property worth over ₦2.35 billion in the territory in 325 fire outbreaks in the last seven months.

Director FCT Fire Service, Julius Opetunsin disclosed this on Tuesday at the inauguration of a new fire station in Zuba.

He said; “With the addition of this one, we now have 15 Fire Stations within the FCT. From January to date we recorded about 325 fire outbreaks.

“It is not only fire that we fight. We also go for rescues. Recently, we have flood disaster and we had building collapse,” he explained.

Opetunsin called on FCT residents and stakeholders to work with men of the fire service in tackling issues that lead to fire outbreaks.

“When you go to salvage people, property and people now vandalize those vehicles, they are not encouraging the FCT Minister’s effort. I want to implore them that once there is a fire they should just call us and within two to three minutes we are there. They should protect our equipment so that we will protect lives and property” he said.

