FCTA to shut down schools

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to shut down any school within Abuja that violates the COVID-19 guidelines recommended for the safety of students, who resumed schools few days ago to prepare students for exit examination.

Chairman of FCTA Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19 Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who led the team to inspect some schools within the nation’s capital, stated that the administration cannot afford to expose students to the danger of contracting Coronavirus.

Attah said the administration will not compromise the guidelines for the resumption of schools.

