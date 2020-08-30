Fearing Hong Kong’s Fate, Taiwan Moves to Bolster Its Military Against China

Beijing’s crushing of pro-democracy forces in Hong Kong has deepened Taiwanese fear and resentment of China’s Communist Party, injecting new energy into the island democracy’s efforts to build up its military defenses.

In recent weeks, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has unveiled her self-ruled island’s largest-ever military budget and pledged closer security cooperation with the U.S. and other democracies, as Beijing enforced a new national security law in Hong Kong and conducted saber-rattling military maneuvers in the…