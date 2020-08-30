World News

Fearing Hong Kong’s Fate, Taiwan Moves to Bolster Its Military Against China

By
0
Post Views: Visits 24

Beijing’s crushing of pro-democracy forces in Hong Kong has deepened Taiwanese fear and resentment of China’s Communist Party, injecting new energy into the island democracy’s efforts to build up its military defenses.

In recent weeks, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has unveiled her self-ruled island’s largest-ever military budget and pledged closer security cooperation with the U.S. and other democracies, as Beijing enforced a new national security law in Hong Kong and conducted saber-rattling military maneuvers in the…

Chadwick Boseman to receive ABC tribute special after commercial-free airing of Black Panther 

Previous article

We Are Training 1000 Vigilante Personnel Who After Training Will Be Deployed Across The Country Wherever Herdsmen Are – Miyetti Allah

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News