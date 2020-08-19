FEC Approves N3.9bn Variation In Housing Contracts, FCT Dam Rehabilitation

President Muhammadu Buhari presides Over 13th weekly virtual FEC meeting on August 19, 2020.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N3.9billion variation in public housing for five subsisting contracts.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at the end of the FEC meeting.

Fashola said the five contracts are secretariats in Anabra, Bayelsa, Osun, Nasarawa and Zamfara states.

Following the approval, the minister said the sum changes the full contract amount from N13.56billion to N17.54billion.

“The cost of materials has altered significantly since 2011 when this project started, and we want to complete them.

“These secretariats are necessary to enable us house federal workers in these states. The problem arose from the creation of states. In asset sharing, some of the old states took the old secretariat.

“For our staff in those states across all federal ministries, either in rented or official premises for their work or squatting in state government premises,” Fashola said.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo, AGF In Attendance As Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC Meeting

Similarly, the Council also approved the rehabilitation of a dam in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, who revealed this said the rehabilitation of the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 would gulp N1.5billion.

The contract which will last 12 months is expected to provide water for FCT residents for the next 30 years.

“As you know, the Water Treatment Plant is a very important infrastructure project. The contract is to rehabilitate that treatment plant because it has been in operation for about 30 years.

“It all fits into Mr President’s agenda of providing needed infrastructure and also rehabilitating the already existing infrastructure,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presided over the FEC meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting took off at exactly 10 am, and was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Six ministers physically present included the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

Others included the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Fashola and Bello respectively.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers joined virtually from their various offices.

Also present is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).