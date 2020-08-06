Fed Govt explains delay in Nigerian students’ repatriation from S’Arabia

By Vincent Ikunmola, Abuja

THE Federal Government has explained the delay in the evacuation of Nigerian students from Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affair said it was never in the picture of the failed planned evacuation.

The students had accused the ministry, the country’s mission in Riyadh and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Jedda of deliberately refusing to facilitate their evacuation to Nigeria for holiday since May 15.

But, the ministry in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Ferdinand Nwoye, said the Saudi Airline that was contracted for the evacuation never informed the embassy of the dates or sought for approvals from Nigeria through the established diplomatic means.

Nwoye, therefore, stated that the claim of abandonment by the students was misleading.

The statement reads: “The ministry wishes to state that the Nigerian Mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with Federal Government guidelines for the evacuation of Nigerian Nationals stranded in different parts of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been engaging relevant host authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians from the Kingdom. Though the Saudi Airlines fixed July 8 and August 1 respectively, the airline never informed the embassy of the dates or sought for approval of the proposed dates from Nigeria either through the Embassy of Nigeria in Riyadh or the Consulate General of Nigeria in Jedda, which is against the spirit of established diplomatic protocols, hence the inability to operate the said flights.

Meanwhile, about 18 Nigerians trapped in Kuwait Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 have cried out for help.

They have been at the IDP camp since April.

The 18 Nigerians in a video, which has gone viral, are pleading with the Nigerian government to help them return to Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...