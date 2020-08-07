Fed govt lifts ban on Tennis, non-contact sports

By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has lifted its ban on non-contact outdoor sports, as they continue to ease the on-going COVID – 19 restrictions.

The announcement was made by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu this during its briefing yesterday in Abuja as sports classified as low risk were given the green-light to resume. These sports include athletics, lawn tennis, table tennis, golf, cricket, cycling, among others. Contact sports like football, boxing, wrestling, Taekwondo, rugby, swimming and basketball remain banned until further notice.

He said, “For recreational parks/communal sports, restrictions are removed on outdoor communal non-contact sports and the use of recreational parks for supervised physical exercise, not for social interactions.

For recreational parks that are unable to enforce this, we expected them to remain closed.

“For outdoor non-contact sports, this includes lawn tennis, table tennis, squash, badminton, cycling, athletics, golf, polo, para-athletics, cricket, and other non-contact outdoor communal activities, in the event that people are not certain, please contact the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for further guidance.”

