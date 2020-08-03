Fed, states meet on ‘next step’ as exit pupils return

By Frank Ikpefan, Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja; Nwanosike Onu, Awka; Chris Oji, Enugu; Oziegbe Okoeki, Lagos; Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia; Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin; Augustine Okezie, Katsina; Elo Edremoda, Warri; Kolade Adeyemi, Jos; Osagie Otabor, Akure and Justina Asishana, Minna

Protest over N25,000 test fee in Ogun

Oyo adjusts calendar

Boarding houses open in Lagos

Kwara schools waiting for directive

The Federal Government will meet with commissioners of education o to review preparations for the safe reopening of schools.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) is expected to attend the meeting to be hosted by the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), are expected to be represented at the meeting.

The Federal Government on Monday said this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin on August 17.

It asked schools to reopen for graduating pupils on Wednesday to enable them to undergo two weeks revision.

Federal Ministry of Education spokesman, Ben Goong, added that the ministry would supervise the resumption of unity schools.

He said the meeting would determine the “next steps”.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) education secretariat will also hold an emergency meeting today.

Head of Information, FCT Education Secretariat, Kabiru Musa, said: “The education secretariat management will be meeting tomorrow (today). Other things will unfold.”

The fumigation of public schools in Lagos was completed on Saturday.

It was learnt that almost all the public schools across the six education districts in the state have been covered.

Fumigation had to be stopped on Saturday to give enough time for it to dry before resumption, as boarding pupils returned yesterday.

Senior Secondary School (SSS3) pupils will resume today in Oyo State.

The decision formed part of the slight adjustment made to the revised school calendar earlier announced by the state government.

According to the government, the development was necessitated by the need to align with the agreement reached by the Federal Government and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) this year’s West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, “since the commencement date of WASSCE is slated for August 17, there is the need for SSS3 pupils to continue their lessons until the examination begins”.

As such, he said, SSS3 pupils are to resume on Monday after the Eid-el-Kabir break while the JSS3 and primary six classes are to continue with the holiday as earlier scheduled and resume for their examinations on the August 10 and 20 respectively.

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the resumption of academic activities in both private and public schools from tomorrow.

The schools will be fumigated today, it was learnt.

Plateau State government is still working out resumption modalities.

Commissioner for Secondary Education Plateau State, Mrs Elizabeth Wapmuk, said the ministry met with stakeholders and is waiting for the governor’s further directive.

Niger State said it is awaiting a report by a committee set up to look into school reopening, which will be submitted today.

In Kwara State, private schools owners are waiting eagerly for Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq’s further directives on reopening.

The National Proprietors of Private Schools (NPPS) in the state said it held virtual training of members on COVID-19 management.

Ondo State Government has begun the fumigation of schools across the 18 council areas ahead of resumption.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Akin Asaniyan, said the state had put all necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Enugu State has also begun the decontamination and fumigation of secondary schools in the state.

The exercise is being carried out by the Fire Service, led by its Chief Fire Officer,. Okwudiri Ohaa.

Schools in Katsina and the entire 19 Northern states may not reopen tomorrow due to several unresolved issues.

Katsina State Commissioner for Education Prof Badamasi Charanchi told our reporter: “We are yet to be informed by the Federal Ministry of Education on how schools should be opened.

“We are not opening on the 4th because as far as we are concerned, the ministry has not declared the reopening for that day.”

In Delta State, there was no fumigation activities in the College of Commerce, Dom Domingos College, Nana Model College, and Urhobo College, Effurun all in Warri South and Uvwie council areas of the state.

But the Commissioner for Basic and Primary Education, Patrick Ukah, told our reporter that Delta is prepared for resumption.

He said the fumigation of schools, which may last till Sunday, was ongoing across the state.

Chairman of the Organisation of School Owners of Nigeria (OSON), Mr Votu Vhovhen, expressed “fears” over the ability of students to perform well, giving the time frame between resumption and the examinations.

The proprietor of Sure Success Group of Schools, Warri, appealed to the state government to also allow primary and junior exit classes to resume.

Ondo State government threatened to close down any secondary school that fails to adhere to precautionary measures.

Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus chairman, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said: “Anyone with high temperature or signs of sickness must be directed to seek prompt health care.”

Anambra State government and private school proprietors said they are ready to resume.

National Association of Private Proprietors of Schools (NAPPS) President, Amaka Ezedebego, said: “The Schools are 99.9 per cent ready for action.”

Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Azuka Omenugha, told our reporter that only the exit classes would return.

Ebonyi State chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), said it was also ready for school resumption.

Its chairman, Elder Kingsley Igboke, said: “We are prepared right from the national down to the grassroots. There is a need for us to go back to school.

“We are working with the state government, which has accepted to own the responsibility.”

