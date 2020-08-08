Federal Character: Ugwuanyi canvasses fair share for Enugu

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has emphasized the vital role of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in implementation and enforcement of the principles of fairness and equity in the distribution of all public posts and socio-economic infrastructure, among the various federating units of the country.

The governor stressed this yesterday, at the Government House, Enugu, when he hosted the Commissioner representing Enugu State, in the Federal Character Commission, Mrs. Ginika Florence Tor, who was recently inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhrai, alongside other members of the Commission.

While congratulating Mrs. Tor on her new appointment, Ugwuanyi prayed for God’s guidance and protection, assuring her of his administration’s willingness and readiness to avail her all necessary support and collaboration to maximize the state’s opportunities in the civil and public services of the federation.

Read Also: Enugu directs workers to resume on August 3

“I pray that the good Lord grants you the health, presence of mind, focus and courage to enthrone a new paradigm that will expand the frontiers of Enugu State opportunities in the Federal Civil and Public Services,” governor said.

The Federal Commissioner, eulogized Ugwuanyi for his outstanding leadership qualities and also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for reviving the commission based on “the need to maintain balance, fairness, equity and justice in the country.

”We are going to work to the best of our ability to get whatever that is due to Enugu State at the federal level.”

Like this: Like Loading...