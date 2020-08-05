Federal Government Set To Resume DSO Roll Out

The federal government says it will “very soon’ resume the rollout of Digital Switch Over (DSO) – a transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting – across the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, revealed the government’s stand on DSO on Tuesday in Lagos at a ceremony to unveil the new amendment to the 6th Edition of the Broadcasting Code.

Fielding questions from stakeholders at the ceremony monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria, the minister said the DSO suffered some setbacks which led to a hold after it was launched in six states.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to spread the massive benefits of digital television to the people, stressing that it was the fastest way to create jobs.

The roll-out of DSO commenced in Jos, Plateau in April 2016 and moved to Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu and lastly in Osogbo in February 2018.

The minister assured the stakeholders that they would hear from the government on the resumption of the DSO roll out in the coming weeks.

Mr Mohammed also told the stakeholders that the government had been implementing policies and programmes to reposition the creative industry.

He said one of the major recommendations of the Post COVID-19 Initiative Committee on the Creative Industry chaired by ace comedian, Ali Baba, was a restructure of the industry.

The minister reassured that the government would soon set up a committee on the implementation of the recommendations to move the industry forward.

The Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to assist the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria in securing the N10 billion Nigeria Media Intervention Fund from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

