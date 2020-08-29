Fela resurrects in Miami with launch of first Afro-Caribbean lounge

By Ayo Onikoyi

The spirit of Abami Eda, Late Fela Anikulapokuti and very much the genre of music he created, Afrobeats continue to live on as a US-based Nigerian DJ, DJ Dozzy Ross has opened the first Afro-Caribbean Lounge to immortalized the legend.

DJ Dozzy Ross, born Dozie Udemadu and originally from Anambra State said the big idea behind the lounge named Savor Lounge is to have Africans and Caribbeans have a place they can call home, with their culture and tradition well in place, either in form of art or entertainment.

“It’s the only lounge in Miami owned by Africans for Africans. For us by us. Where you can come and listen to Afrobeats all day. Unlike other spots where Afrobeats are only played for 10 minutes and that’s it. It’s located in Wynwood, Miami.

We have a big mural of Fela Kuti painted outside. It’s a huge tourist attraction. People of all races stop by to take pictures and also have the opportunity to get to taste Nigerian foods. It’s so huge for Afrobeats to finally have a place we can call ours.

People aren’t looking at us crazy when we Zanku and Gbe Body E It’s home,” said the owner, DJ Dozzy Ross who also revealed he had had the plan for over two years with his wife

DJ Dozzy Ross who is based in Miami, Florida has been recognized as one of the pioneers of Afrobeats movement to the United States and the world.

He has worked with the likes of Davido, Olamide, Tekno, Wizkid, Runtown, Skales, Timaya, Psquare, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, to name a few. Also, he worked with Akon and went on tour with him for his USA tour 2017.

With the launch of the Savor Lounge, DJ Dozzy Ross is only fanning the embers of the fire he had helped started by creating a platform for it to explode.

VANGUARD