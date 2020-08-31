Ex-Flying Eagles Goalkeeper, John Felagha Is Dead

John Felagha, a former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, has passed on.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) broke the sad news of John Felagha’s death on its Twitter page on Monday.

The federation said the 26-year-old former Golden Eaglets shot stopper at the 2009 U17 FIFA World Cup died in Saly, Senegal on Sunday, while on holiday.

It also expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the late footballer.

The football federation tweeted, “Former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper John Felagha has died. “Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. “The federation expressed its condolences with the family of the late player. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the tweet read. Felagha also represented the nation at the 2013 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) and U20 FIFA World Cup two years later. He had a short spell with KAS Eupen, a Belgium second division side. His football career was cut short by injury and was the coach at Aspire Academy until his death. He is survived by sisters and uncles. The death of Felagha is coming barely 24 hours after the NFF also lost the head of its ICT department, Tolulope Abe. Mr. Abe according to a statement released by the NFF passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja as a result of complications that arose after surgery. He was 48. The past weeks have been a tough one for the NFF as Abe’s demise itself is coming three months and 24 days after the death of a Member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, and one-month-and-fortnight after the death of Board Member of the Nigeria Women Football League, Henrietta Ukaigwe. Tributes have been pouring in from all nooks and crannies; including from administrators, coaches, referees, league bodies and supporters of the game.

