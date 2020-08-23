FEMA warns FCT residents against dumping refuse in water ways

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has advised residents to stop dumping refuse in waterways, to avoid impending flood in the territory.

FEMA Director, Alhaji Abbas Idris, handed down the warning in a statement, yesterday, at a two-day review and preparedness meeting with divers, vanguards and rescue team to ascertain their level of preparedness in effective management of flood disasters and other emergencies.

Idris said the meeting was imperative to alert volunteers on dangers of the season and to sensitise concerned personnel on prevention, response and mitigation measures in preparedness for the coming rains.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation (FRM), Mrs. Florence Wenegiemie, Idris urged the divers, vanguards and Response team to be more proactive throughout the rainy season.

Wenegiemie said the warning was coming on the heels of NIMET’S 2020 prediction of torrential rainfall and flooding in parts of the country, including the FCT, which recorded loss of life and property at Giri and Gwagwalada areas. She also advised them on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.